BRIEF-Noble Energy Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05

May 1 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy announces solid first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Noble Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Energy - quarterly sales volumes of 382 mboe/d, with U.S. onshore, Gulf of Mexico, and Israel volumes all at or exceeding top end of guidance

* Noble Energy Inc - full year sales volumes trending toward upper half of original expectations, driven primarily from crude oil and ngls

* Noble Energy Inc - for Q2, total sales volumes have been raised to a range of 405 - 415 mboe/d

* Noble Energy Inc - Q2 total liquids volumes are expected to be up approximately 30 mbbl/d from Q1

* Noble Energy Inc says west Africa liquid liftings are expected to be higher in Q2 compared to Q1

* Noble Energy Inc - maintaining its original full year 2017 guidance for sales volumes, capital, and other cost metrics

* Noble Energy Inc says natural gas sales in Israel are anticipated for Q2 to be lower sequentially based on seasonal power generation demand

* Noble Energy Inc says for Q2, noble energy expects organic capital expenditures between $650 million and $750 million

* Qtrly revenue $1,036 million versus $724 million

* Q1 revenue view $955.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Energy - Q1 total average realized price for United States onshore crude oil and condensate $48.88 per barrel versus $30.27 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: