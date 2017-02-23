FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Noble Energy sanctions Leviathan project offshore Israel
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Noble Energy sanctions Leviathan project offshore Israel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy sanctions Leviathan project offshore Israel

* Noble Energy inc - sanctioned first phase of Leviathan natural gas project offshore Israel, with first gas targeted for end of 2019

* Estimates gross capital for phase one of Leviathan development will be $3.75 billion ($1.5 billion net to noble energy)

* Co can fund phase one of Leviathan through tamar operating cash flows as well as eastern mediterranean portfolio proceeds

* Company is also securing access to a financing facility for additional funding flexibility

* Noble Energy and partners anticipate drilling one to two Leviathan development wells in 2017

* Completion activity for all four producer wells, including two previously drilled, is anticipated in 2018

* Expects to complete project installation and initiate commissioning in q4 of 2019, with delivery of first gas targeted for end of 2019

* Company's targeted sales volumes are 1 bcf/d gross at startup of leviathan project

* Operating cash flow for first year following startup of Leviathan project is projected to be at least $650 million net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.