May 18 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy Inc - sells Marcellus Midstream to Quantum Energy Partners for $765 million

* Noble Energy Inc - limited partnership units represent a 33.5 percent ownership interest in Cone Midstream Partners LP

* Noble Energy- to divest holding co which owns a 50% interest in Cone gathering & 21.7 million common & subordinated limited partnership units to portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: