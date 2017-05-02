May 2 Noble Energy Inc

* Deal for $1.225 billion

* Amount includes upfront cash of $1.125 billion and an additional contingent amount of $100 million

* Noble energy sells upstream appalachia natural gas assets

* Proceeds from deal to be used to pay down essentially all of debt borrowings resulting from Clayton Williams energy deal

* Signed definitive agreement to divest all of its upstream assets in northern West Virginia, Southern Pennsylvania to an undisclosed buyer

* Marcellus acreage will retain its dedication to cone midstream for natural gas gathering

* Noble Energy's interest in cone midstream is not included in transaction.

* BofA Merrill lynch acted as financial advisor to noble energy and porter & hedges served as legal counsel