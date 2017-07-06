CORRECTED-Sears Canada seeks court nod to restructure; to suspend some payments
July 6 Sears Canada Inc on Thursday sought court approval for its restructuring efforts, two weeks after the Canadian retailer filed for creditor protection.
July 6 Noble Group Ltd
* Energy Solutions Bulgaria EOOD has been voluntarily liquidated as of 6 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Sears Canada Inc on Thursday sought court approval for its restructuring efforts, two weeks after the Canadian retailer filed for creditor protection.
July 6 China Taisan Technology Group Holdings Ltd: