April 27 Noble Midstream Partners Lp

* Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - board of directors of general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared cash distribution of $0.4108 per unit for Q1 2017