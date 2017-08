March 31 (Reuters) - Noel Gifts International Ltd :

* Award of contract for design, production, packaging and distribution of gift sets for parents with babies

* Contract is expected to contribute positively to noel group's financial performance for financial year ending 30 June 2018.

* Revenue that could potentially be derived from contract ranges from S$2.07 million to S$3.30 million