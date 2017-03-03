FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Nokia & BSNL partner to develop 5G ecosystem in India
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 3, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Nokia & BSNL partner to develop 5G ecosystem in India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Nokia:

* Says Nokia and BSNL come together to develop 5G ecosystem in India

* Nokia will ensure smooth transition of BSNL to a 5G-ready network by utilizing Nokia's 5G first end-to-end 5G solution

* Companies will also utilize technologies such as SDN, multi-access edge computing and cloud to help BSNL evolve and leverage opportunities

Source text:

Nokia and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's leading government service provider, will work together to accelerate the development of a 5G ecosystem, opening up India to the potential of extreme high-speed wireless broadband with ultra-low-latency, and the ability to support the future network demands of connected devices associated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

The combination of high speed and low latency in 5G raises a host of possibilities, such as remote healthcare, virtual reality, augmented reality, connected cars, and full automation of homes and businesses, among others. Nokia and BSNL will work towards finding an efficient and cost-effective path for network evolution to 5G for enhanced speed and capacity.

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.