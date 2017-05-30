FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders

* Has commenced tender offers to buy for cash $300 million 6.50% debentures due January 15, 2028 and $1.36 billion 6.45% debentures due March 15, 2029​

* Purpose of tender offers is to streamline Nokia's capital structure by reducing quantum of legacy debt at its subsidiary level

* Has commenced tender offers to also purchase for cash $1 billion 5.375% notes due March 15, 2019 issued by Nokia

* Nokia intends to use all or part of proceeds from new notes and cash on balance sheet to fund tender offers and consent solicitation​

* Purpose of tender offers is also to refinance short-dated 2019 notes, optimize debt structure in context of planned issue of new notes

* By tendering ALU notes, holders will be deemed to have validly delivered their consent to proposed amendments to ALU indenture​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

