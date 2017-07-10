MOVES-State Street hires new CFO for EMEA
July 10 Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Monday it appointed Melissa Ballenger chief financial officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
July 10 Nokia Oyj
* Says Nokia and Worldlink to build Nepal's first 100g optical network for super-fast broadband services for consumers and businesses
* Says project by the operator upgrades 650-km-long backbone network providing connectivity between Nepal and other countries including India
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan