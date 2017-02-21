FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Nokia's bid is financially fair, Comptel board says
#Communications Equipment
February 21, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Nokia's bid is financially fair, Comptel board says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Comptel

* the board Of directors of Comptel posts a statement regarding the voluntary public tender offer by Nokia

* offer period under tender offer is expected to commence on or about February 27 and to run for approximately four weeks

* board believes the proposed combination creates "an agile player in the OSS market and forms a foundation for profitable growth and innovation"

* says combination would reduce risks related to the consolidation between industry players

* says offer is not expected to have a material effect on operations and business locations of, or on number of jobs at Comptel

* says the consideration offered by Nokia to Comptel is fair

* board concludes that entering into the deal is in the interest of Comptel's shareholders, unanimously recommends to accept the offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

