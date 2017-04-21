FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nomad Foods announces pricing of senior secured notes
April 21, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nomad Foods announces pricing of senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd-

* Nomad Foods announces pricing of senior secured notes

* Nomad Foods Ltd says has priced its private offering of eur 400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior secured notes due 2024

* Nomad Foods Ltd - expects to increase term loans to eur 500.0 million and usd610.0 million, both with maturity dates extending to may 2024

* Nomad Foods Ltd says company intends to extend maturity of its eur 80.0 million revolving credit facility until may 2023

* Nomad Foods Ltd - expects to increase term loans thereunder to eur 500.0 million and usd610.0 million, both with maturity dates extending to may 2024

* Nomad Foods Ltd - refinancing is expected to close on may 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

