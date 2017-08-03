BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance buys George Banco in 53.5mln pound cash deal

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Non-standard Finance Plc
* Acquisition of George Banco, 225 million pound term loan & rcf
* NSF has agreed to acquire George Banco for 53.5 million pounds in cash
* Completion is expected in September 2017 and the acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year following completion
* Has secured a new 175 million pound term loan facility, provided by group of institutional investors, led by alcentra limited
* Has also secured a new 35 million pound revolving credit facility ('rcf') provided by royal bank of scotland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)