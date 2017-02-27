BRIEF-Almost Family Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Nonthavej Hospital Pcl:
* FY net profit 317.4 million baht versus 298.3 million baht
* FY total revenues 1.99 billion baht versus 1.91 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump is to nominate Washington lawyer Noel Francisco for the position of solicitor general, the government's top advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to two sources familiar with the hiring process.
NEW YORK, March 7 The House Republican health insurance plan suggests coverage after Obamacare will be less affordable, insurers and industry experts said on Tuesday, raising questions about whether Americans will enroll and insurance companies will enter the market.