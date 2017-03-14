FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noodles & Company announces private placement financing
March 14, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Noodles & Company announces private placement financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co

* Noodles & Company announces private placement financing

* Announced a $31.5 million private placement of class A common stock to MILL ROAD CAPITAL II

* No longer intends to pursue a public offering of its class A common stock

* Under private placement, Co agreed to issue to Mill Road 8.9 million shares of class A common stock at a price per share of $3.55

* Proceeds of private placement will be used to satisfy liabilities associated with Co's plan to close underperforming restaurants

* Proceeds will be used to satisfy liabilities arising from data breach that occurred in 2016, to fund capex related to Co-owned restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

