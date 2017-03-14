BRIEF-Noodles & Company announces private placement financing

March 14 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co
* Noodles & Company announces private placement financing
* Announced a $31.5 million private placement of class A common stock to MILL ROAD CAPITAL II
* No longer intends to pursue a public offering of its class A common stock
* Under private placement, Co agreed to issue to Mill Road 8.9 million shares of class A common stock at a price per share of $3.55
* Proceeds of private placement will be used to satisfy liabilities associated with Co's plan to close underperforming restaurants
* Proceeds will be used to satisfy liabilities arising from data breach that occurred in 2016, to fund capex related to Co-owned restaurants