March 1 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports fourth quarter and FY2016 financial results

* Noranda Income Fund - qtrly adjusted net revenues were $83.0 million, down from $91.2 million for Q4 2015

* Qtrly Zinc Metal Production increased to 72,291 from 71,971 tonnes for Q4 2015

* Noranda Income Fund - qtrly cash distributions declared per priority unit $0.07500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: