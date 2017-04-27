April 27 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 first quarter financial
results
* Adjusted net revenues were c$43.9 million, down 45% from
c$80.4 million in q1 2016.
* Qtrly zinc metal production decreased 26% to 50,048 tonnes
from 67,627 tonnes in Q1 2016.
* Production of zinc metal is currently at 50% to 60% of
normal operating levels
* In Q1 2017, realized zinc prices were us$1.33 per pound
and zinc premiums were us$0.07 per pound
* Main challenge facing fund is ability for processing
facility to continue to operate profitably
* Noranda income - due to strike by unionized workers at
processing facility deferred providing guidance for zinc metal
production and sales targets for 2017
