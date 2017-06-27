BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
June 27 Noratis Ag
* Sets placement price at EUR 18.75 per share
* Says decided to carry out a capital increase in amount of eur 920,000 as implementation of capital increase by up to EUR 2 million
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares