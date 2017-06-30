BRIEF-Suning Universal gets approval to issue 2 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 2.0 billion yuan ($294.96 million) medium-term notes
June 30 NORATIS AG:
* DEBUTS ON STOCK EXCHANGE
* USE OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 17.25 MILLION TO BE USED TO REALIZE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES WITH DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL ON OUTSKIRTS OF URBAN AREAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc , said on Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North American business.