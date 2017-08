May 10 (Reuters) - Norcom Information Technology Ag

* IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, A TOTAL PERFORMANCE OF EUR 4.1 MILLION (2016: EUR 4.0 MILLION) WAS ACHIEVED

* Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.42 MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF THE CURRENT YEAR (2016: EUR 0.3 MILLION)