BRIEF-Nord Anglia Education enters into agreement to be acquired

April 25 (Reuters) - Nord Anglia Education Inc
* Transaction valued at approximately $4.3 billion
* Enters into agreement to be acquired by consortium led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and baring private equity Asia
* Nord Anglia Education shareholders to receive $32.50 per share in cash
* Deal to be financed through a combination of cash contributed by CPPIB and BPEA and third party financing
* Merger agreement provides for a so-called "go-shop" period
* Initial go-shop period is 30 days as per merger agreement
* If completed, merger will result in company becoming a privately-owned company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: