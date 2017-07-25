BRIEF-Nord Anglia Education Q3 adjusted earnings $0.28 per share

July 25 (Reuters) - Nord Anglia Education Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Nord Anglia Education reports third quarter FY2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $272.2 million

* not resolved objections by Hong Kong Lands Department with respect to campus for Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong

* Do not expect to open new campus for Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong in September 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: