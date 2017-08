April 26 (Reuters) - NORDAX GROUP AB:

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME SEK 286 MILLION VERSUS SEK 280 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 114 MILLION VERSUS SEK 119 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 88 MILLION VERSUS SEK 93 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN PORTFOLIO GREW BY 14%, IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES BY 11% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)