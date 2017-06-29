BRIEF-Shandong Tyan Home to sell stakes in two firms for a combined 410 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell stakes in two firms for a combined 410 million yuan ($60.48 million)
June 29 Nordea Bank Ab says:
* Issued its first-ever green bond.
* Managed to issue 500 MEUR 5-year bond at a attractive price. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
June 29 CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd :