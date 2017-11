Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd -

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd says ‍adjusted net operating loss was $0.7 million (ebitda) for 3q2017​

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd says ‍is scheduled to take delivery of its three Suezmax newbuilds in June, August and October of 2018​