May 8 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd- average daily time charter equivalents earned for Q1 $22,700 per day per vessel versus previous quarter of $21,600 per day/vessel

* Adjusted net operating earnings $30.5m for 1Q2017 versus $55.9m for 1Q2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.03