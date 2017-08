May 30 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd:

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd - ‍Turid M. Sørensen will be suggested as a new board member of Nordic American Tankers Limited​

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd - ‍turid will leave her present administrative positions in NAT/NAO late this year​

* Nordic American Tanker Ltd - co ‍plans to recruit a new CFO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: