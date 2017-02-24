BRIEF-JCR upgrades Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc's rating to "A+" and changes outlook to stable - JCR
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A" -JCR
Feb 24 Nordic Blue Invest A/S:
* H1 2016/17 net sales 0.0 crowns versus dkk 0.0 crowns year ago
* H1 2016/17 EBIT loss 376,000 Danish crowns ($55,000) versus loss 617,000 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0029 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.