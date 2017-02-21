FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Capital to offer shares in Resurs Holding to institutional investors
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Nordic Capital to offer shares in Resurs Holding to institutional investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nordic Capital:

* Nordic Capital announces its intention to offer shares in Resurs Holding AB to institutional investors

* Says Carnegie, Morgan Stanley have been retained to explore opportunity to sell up to 17,500,000 shares in Resurs to Swedish and international institutional investors in an accelerated book-building process

* The bookbuilding period commences 21 February 2017, at 1730 CET and may close at any time on short notice

* Says shares are owned by Cidron Semper Ltd

* Cidron's current holding amounts to 69,865,318 shares, representing 34.9 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Resurs (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

