May 24 (Reuters) - NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA

* REVENUES IN Q1 2017 AMOUNTED TO NOK 0.078 MILLION (NOK 0.078 MILLION)

* COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION (LOSS OF NOK 64.1 MILLION)

* TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES FOR Q1 WERE NOK 65.8 MILLION (NOK 52.7 MILLION)

* CURRENT CASH RESOURCES ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO TAKE COMPANY BEYOND A FIRST REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR BETALUTIN® IN FL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)