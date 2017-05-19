BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose

May 19 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector Asa

* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg

* the Safety Review Committee (SRC) for the ongoing LYMRIT 37-01 clinical trial of Betalutin in non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) has reviewed safety data from the study and approved continued clinical evaluation of 20 MBq/kg Betalutin administered after pre-dosing with 100 mg/m2 lilotomab

* "Recommendation from the SRC represents another important milestone for the development of Betalutin, in line with our strategy and established timelines"