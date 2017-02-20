BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp

* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical

* Deal for for $705 million in an all cash transaction

* Says transaction will be financed through cash and debt

* Nordson corp says Vention at employs approximately 775 people and will operate as part of Nordson's advanced technology systems segment

* Says deal expected to accelerate nordson top and bottom line growth and be accretive to ebitda margins