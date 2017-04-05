FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp :

* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment to agreement parties agreed, among other things, that cash consideration would be increased by $11.5 million

* On March 31, in connection with closing of merger, Nordson established $705.0 million term loan facility under terms of term loan amendment Source text : (bit.ly/2p18xDY) Further company coverage:

