Feb 17 Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom board of directors authorizes $500 million share repurchase program and approves quarterly dividend

* Nordstrom Inc - company intends to fund repurchase program from existing cash on hand

* Nordstrom Inc- authorized a repurchase program of up to $500 million of company's outstanding common stock, through August 31, 2018

* Nordstrom Inc - existing repurchase program has $529 million outstanding as of January 28, 2017, and will expire on March 1, 2017

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share

* Nordstrom - repurchase program is in addition to company's existing repurchase program that was approved by board in October 2015