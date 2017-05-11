BRIEF-Nordstrom Q1 earnings per share $0.37

May 11 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 comparable sales approximately flat

* quarter ending inventory growth of 1.6 percent

* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $2.75 to $3.00

* Nordstrom inc qtrly total company net sales increased 2.7 percent and comparable sales decreased 0.8 percent, compared with same quarter last year

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 4 percent

* 53Rd week in FY 2017 is expected to add approximately $200 million to total net sales in FY 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $14.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total revenues $3,354 million versus $3,249 million

* Q1 total revenues $3,354 million versus $3,249 million

* Q1 revenue view $3.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S