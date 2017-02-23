UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* Nordstrom fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings exceeded expectations
* Q4 sales $4.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.35 billion
* Q4 same store sales fell 0.9 percent
* Sees 2017 comparable sales approximately flat
* Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share $2.75 to $3.00
* Nordstrom inc - company's 2017 outlook includes impact of 53rd week, which is estimated to add approximately $200 million to total net sales
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net sales increase of 3% to 4%
* Fy earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $15.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)