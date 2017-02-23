Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings exceeded expectations

* Q4 sales $4.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.35 billion

* Q4 same store sales fell 0.9 percent

* Sees 2017 comparable sales approximately flat

* Q4 earnings per share $1.15 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.15

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share $2.75 to $3.00

* Nordstrom inc - company's 2017 outlook includes impact of 53rd week, which is estimated to add approximately $200 million to total net sales

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 net sales increase of 3% to 4%

* Sees 2017 net sales increase of 3% to 4%

* Fy earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $15.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S