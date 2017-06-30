BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group
June 30 Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom to close store at dulles town center mall in Dulles, Virginia
* Nordstrom Inc - store closure will impact about 150 non-seasonal employees
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.