BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe
July 5 Blue Apron Holdings Inc:
* Norges Bank reports a 5.33 percent passive stake in Blue Apron Holdings as of June 30 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegheny Technologies announced JV with GE Aviation for the development of a new meltless titanium alloy powder manufacturing technology