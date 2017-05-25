BRIEF-Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications for $11.25 per share

May 25 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share

* Amended offer is to acquire company for cash consideration of US$11.25 per share

* Amended offer is to increase both Norsat and Hytera termination fees for deal from US$2.0 million to US$2.5 million, respectively​

* Board received, reviewed and considered an offer from Hytera to amend terms of existing arrangement agreement

* Amended to remove condition permitting Hytera to not close transaction if over 20% of co's shareholders exercised dissent rights