FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications for $11.25 per share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications for $11.25 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share

* Amended offer is to acquire company for cash consideration of US$11.25 per share

* Amended offer is to increase both Norsat and Hytera termination fees for deal from US$2.0 million to US$2.5 million, respectively​

* Board received, reviewed and considered an offer from Hytera to amend terms of existing arrangement agreement

* Amended to remove condition permitting Hytera to not close transaction if over 20% of co's shareholders exercised dissent rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.