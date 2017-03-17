FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norsat announces receipt of new indication of interest
March 17, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat announces receipt of new indication of interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces receipt of new indication of interest

* Norsat International Inc - privet has provided a non-binding letter of interest to acquire company for cash consideration of US$10.25 per share

* Norsat International Inc - board will consider and evaluate non-binding indication of interest from privet as part of this ongoing process

* Norsat International Inc - board, together with company's financial advisors and legal counsel, has been reviewing various strategic alternatives

* Norsat International -privet has provided a non-binding letter of interest to acquire company for cash consideration of US$10.25 per share

* Norsat International Inc - has recently received a new indication of interest from Privet Fund Management Llp

