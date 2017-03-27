FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat enters into definitive agreement with Hytera Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat International Inc - transaction has unanimous support of norsat's independent directors.

* Norsat International Inc - enters into definitive agreement with Hytera Communications Co Ltd to be acquired for $10.25 USD per share

* Norsat International Inc - proposed transaction values norsat at an equity value of approximately $62 million usd

* Norsat International Inc - transaction will have a termination fee of $2.0 million

* Norsat International - arrangement agreement provides for, among other things, customary non-solicitation provisions, with "fiduciary out" provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

