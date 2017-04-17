FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat International receives buyout proposal from Privet Fund Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share

* Norsat International - received an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding proposal from privet fund to acquire co for cash consideration of $11.00 per share

* Norsat International Inc- board of directors has constituted a special committee of board to review and consider privet fund management's proposal

* Norsat international inc - at this time board has not changed its recommendation regarding pending transaction with hytera Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

