3 months ago
May 18, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc

* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC

* Norsat International Inc - special committee has reviewed and considered an updated unsolicited acquisition proposal from Privet Fund Management

* Norsat International Inc - updated unsolicited proposal from privet fund management is to acquire co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share

* Norsat International - independent directors determined Privet proposal constitutes "superior proposal" as defined in arrangement agreement with Hytera Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

