FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc

* Norsat International-received updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management to acquire co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share

* Privet proposal is not subject to any due diligence or financing conditions

* Norsat International - privet indicated it is prepared to sign agreement on non-financial terms and conditions identical to agreement with Hytera

* Norsat International- special committee comprising all independent directors of board will review, consider if Privet proposal is a "superior proposal" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.