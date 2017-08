March 9 (Reuters) - Nortech Systems Inc

* Nortech Systems reports fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 sales $29 million versus $31.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Nortech Systems Inc - company's overall 90-day backlog was $20.5 million at end of 2016 compared with $20.7 million at end of 2015

