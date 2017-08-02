FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
BRIEF-North American Energy Partners qtrly loss per share $0.23‍​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners qtrly loss per share $0.23‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* North American Energy Partners Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue C$47.6 million versus C$24.2 million

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍on August 1, 2017, company entered into a new credit facility agreement​

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍credit facility provides borrowings of up to $140.0 million​

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍facility matures on August 1, 2020, with an option to extend on an annual basis​

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍credit facility also allows for a capital lease limit of $100.0 million​

* North American Energy Partners Inc qtrly loss per share $0.23‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.