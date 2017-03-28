FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North American Energy says authorized to buy 1.9 mln shares
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-North American Energy says authorized to buy 1.9 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* North American Energy Partners announces TSX approval to increase NCIB share purchases

* North American Energy Partners - increase to number of common shares co authorized to purchase under its NCIB, starting April 1 by 819,395 common shares

* North American Energy Partners Inc - company is now authorized to acquire an aggregate of 1.9 million common shares under its NCIB as of april 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

