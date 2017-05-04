BRIEF-North American Palladium announces Q1 loss per share C$0.07

May 4 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd

* North American Palladium announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.07

* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to C$44.3 million

* North American Palladium Ltd - Qtrly mill production of 40,252 ounces of payable palladium was comparable to 40,216 payable ounces produced in q1 2016

* North American Palladium Ltd - Company's previous 2017 guidance of Palladium production remains unchanged

* Qtrly palladium sales of 33,297 ounces versus sales of 37,768 ounces

* All in sustaining cost for second half of 2017 is expected to drop to $550-560 per ounce

* North American Palladium Ltd - Conversion of underground mining operations to sls mining method is expected to be complete by mid-year

* North American Palladium Ltd - AISC for second half of 2017 is expected to drop to $550-560 per ounce