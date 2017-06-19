June 19 North American Palladium Ltd:
* North American Palladium announces filing of final base
shelf prospectus, proposed marketed offering of flow-through
shares and common shares and proposed amendment to credit
facility
* North American Palladium - file draft prospectus
supplement to shelf prospectus in connection a proposed marketed
offering of about $40 million common shares
* North American Palladium - intends to use net proceeds for
repayment of portion of indebtedness owing to Brookfield Capital
Partners, Bank Of Nova Scotia
* North American Palladium - will file draft prospectus
supplement to shelf prospectus in connection with offering
about$10 million "flow-through" common shares
* North American Palladium - amendment of its existing
credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia to extend maturity from
December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: